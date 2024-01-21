The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love have been one of the success stories of the 2023 NFL season. While many thought it to be their development season, Love and Co. bucked the trend, making it to the playoffs and winning a game.

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys 48-32, the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay was arguably the better team here. A late touchdown drive from Brock Purdy gave Love the ball back with three timeouts and a minute left on the clock.

But things didn't go well as Love, facing a first-and-10, tried to go for it all as he rolled out to his right and threw across his body into double coverage. The move was intercepted, ending the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Love's play was eerily similar to former Packer Brett Favre, who did the same thing against the New Orleans Saints while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Expand Tweet

One fan tweeted that Love copied Favre bar for bar:

"Stole it bar for bar."

Expand Tweet

Others had their thoughts on Love's copying of Favre.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are all of a similar thought with what Love did, and he looked exactly like Favre did all those years ago.

Jordan Love and Packers' superb season ends in sour fashion

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

What Love and the Packers were able to do this season certainly sets the team up well going forward.

In the first season without Aaron Rodgers, many thought the Packers would struggle, and they did initially. With Love, the Packers started 3-6 as the season was going as many thought it would.

But then a switch was flicked for Love and Co. Green Bay won six of their last eight games, including a three-game winning streak to finish the season as they entered the playoffs in hot form.

The Packers obliterated the Cowboys and gave the 49ers all they could handle at Levi's Stadium as they played Kyle Shanahan's team.

But thanks to a late Brock Purdy drive that ended with a Christian McCaffrey touchdown, the 49ers squeezed past the Packers.

But despite how the season ended, the Packers, with Love under center, can feel good about the trajectory the team is going.