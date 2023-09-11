Simone Biles bids tearful goodbye as husband Jonathan Owens departs post Packers win vs Bears

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been working through a long-distance set up for weeks.

While they enjoyed the perfect honeymoon and wedding, the two athletes had to get to back to work soon. The Olympian is back at her practice and competitions, while Owens began the NFL 2023 season with his new team, the Green Bay Packers.

Vocal about their story and moments on social media, Biles ended up sharing a goodbye post for Jonathan Owens as they part for six weeks.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

Sharing a recent photo from the game itself, Simone wrote:

"See you in 6 weeks babe".

Furthermore, Biles also seems to have flown in for the Week 1 Packers game against the Chicago Bears.

She also shared a few more snaps:

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

Furthermore, Biles and Owens also enjoyed a private dinner before Week 1.

Image credit: Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"Bro he so fine," Biles wrote.

This seemed to be a crucial time for the couple, who were spending some time off before the season officially began.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a special bond

Together from their engagement to marriage, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles had a hard time adjusting. However, it hasn't stopped them from supporting each other.

Speaking to ESPN before the season began, Owens said:

"We talked, we stayed up until about 3 in the morning just on the phone, just talking and reliving the moment. I know it felt like a dream to her so I was super excited for her."

This was shortly after Biles was back at gymnastics, and clinched the U.S Classics title after her two-year hiatus. He mentioned that her phone must have been blowing up, but she was excited, and he had to wait for some time before FaceTiming her.

But when they did, they talked for hours at length.

Simone, of course, was just as excited for Owens' first season with the Packers:

"She was excited for me, man," he added. "That's the crazy thing. She was texting me before, giving me a bunch of encouragement. I was excited for her too, so it was good for everybody."