Jonathen Owens and the Green Bay Packers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 23-20, but one moment had his detractors mocking him and his wife, Simone Biles.

With starting tight end Gerald Everett out with a chest injury, undrafted sophomore Stone Smartt was elevated to the active roster and made an immediate impact, shrugging off Owens for a 51-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert.

As soon as it occurred, Biles, who was once again seen in the stands to cheer for the former Houston Texans safety, became a target for fans:

Packers' defeating Chargers comes at a cost

That touchdown gave the Chargers a 10-7 lead in a highly entertaining shootout, with Romeo Doubs giving the Packers their final lead:

The game was sealed on the Chargers' final drive after Quentin Johnston dropped a third-down pass:

Then, on fourth down, Justin Herbert's pass was batted by Kenny Clark.

After the game, Jordan Love commented:

“It feels great. We just talked in the locker room – being on the wrong end of a lot of those games in the past, to get a dub and pull out a close game like this, it feels great.”

It did not come without cost, though. Running back Aaron Jones appeared to hurt his knee with three minutes left to play in the first half. An ACL injury was initially feared, but head coach Matt LaFleur had more optimistic news:

"I don’t think it’s long-term. Certainly, I think it really looked bad. I was really concerned just seeing it live. I didn’t see a replay or anything, but seeing it live it did not look good. But he’s in good spirits in there and so, hopefully, it’s just a short-term deal.”

Speaking of Jones, he said about watching the triumphant final sequence:

“I was definitely watching the game back in here and then, probably 13 minutes left in the fourth, I went out there. They told me to stay back here, but I realize it’s only AJ [Dillon] in the game, so just to get in his ear and be there for the offense. I knew if they see me, it would kind of lift them a little bit.”

The Packers visit the Detroit Lions next on Thanksgiving.