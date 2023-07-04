Simone Biles celebrates love with Jonathan Owens in new heartfelt post

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are falling for each other more than ever. After attending a wedding, the Olympic gold medalist uploaded a post to celebrate her life partner.

Biles uploaded an Instagram Story to her official account in order to congratulate her friends on tying the knot. She was also seen enjoying the service of getting champagne by ringing a bell.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen posed like a happy couple after their friend's wedding (Image Credit: Simone Biles' Instagram account).

The 26-year-old wore a yellow tiered dress that had a split in the front, and its top area replicated that of a bustier. Her husband, the Green Bay Packers safety, looked smart in a casual suit. She uploaded a picture to her social media account and captioned it:

"celebrating love never gets old"

Fans wrote endearing comments for the couple. They also complimented Simone Biles for looking gorgeous in the yellow dress.

Biles and Owens moved to Green Bay after he was offered a contract by the Green Bay Packers. It was a long and stressful journey for the undrafted safety, but now Owens is closer to achieving his NFL dream.

The former Houston Texans player received unconditional support from his seven-time Gold medalist gymnast wife. Biles is the most successful gymnast in the history of sports. While the kind of success she tasted might have made a person feel insecure, that did not happen between the couple.

Simone Biles, her husband's greatest supporter

Simone Biles

Along with being one of the most talented sportspersons in the world, Biles is also the greatest support system one could ask for.

“She brings the best out of me,” Owens said, vie Wes Hodkiewicz. “Just watching her and how she worked every day going into the Olympics – her focus and her drive – it just makes you want to get up and do something because your partner is doing that.”

The gymnast will make a return to the sport after taking a hiatus of nearly two years. Her last competitive performance was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. After that, she has stayed away from the sport for various reasons. She mostly pulled herself back from the Tokyo Olympics because of mental health issues.

In the meantime, she became a prominent advocate for mental health awareness and was lauded by many athletes for her efforts.

