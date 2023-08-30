Simone Biles cheers on as Jonathan Owens makes Packers roster

Many NFL players, like Jonathan Owens, were waiting for the team management to announce prominent players making their way to the active roster this season.

To his surprise and joy, the football safety has made his way to the Packers squad. When the official news was announced, his wife, the Olympic icon, Simone Biles, could not stop herself from showing off her happiness.

The seven-time gold medalist took to her Instagram story to react to the news. Biles shared the Packers' roster card, accompanied by a green heart emoji and her husband's jersey number. The story was then reshared by Owens, who wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Keep proving them wrong!"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Image Credit: Jonathan Owens' Instagram Story

Owens expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to continue proving himself. Biles, a world champion gymnast, will be cheering on her husband as he plays for the Packers in 2023.

Gymnast Simone Biles continues to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, in his football career. Despite being in a long-distance relationship since their wedding in May, Biles made the effort to fly to Wisconsin and cheer for Owens in his first game with the Green Bay Packers.

Sharing her pride for Owens on Instagram, Biles expressed that while long distance was challenging, it was also rewarding.

With Owens now based in Wisconsin, the couple had fewer opportunities to meet. Biles noted that she anticipated seeing Owens during the pre-season football games, acknowledging the hurdles that come with being a professional athlete in a long-distance relationship.

Jonathan Owens reacted to his wife making history on Sunday

It's a well-established fact that Owens and Biles are ardent supporters of each other's professional journeys. Whenever one of them achieves a remarkable victory, they consistently seize the opportunity to express their genuine congratulations and admiration for each other's accomplishments.

On Sunday, Simone Biles won her eighth U.S. gymnastics championship, setting herself up for another Olympics. Her husband showed support through social media. Biles' performances were praised, with Owens calling her the greatest of all time. He wrote:

"Nobody better."

Expand Tweet

Biles already holds several world championship records and has the potential to become the most decorated U.S. gymnast at the Olympics.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 1075 votes