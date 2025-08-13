Simone Biles drops 3-word message for Jonathan Owens following Bears’ preseason tie vs Dolphins by 24-24

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, cheered for her husband as he began preseason. Over the weekend, the Bears competed in a 24-24 draw with the Miami Dolphins.Following that, the Olympic gold medalist shared a video on Instagram story of supporting the NFL star. She had a romantic moment with Owens, and the couple shared a kiss and hug as the safety walked off the field with his team.Biles shared the video with a three-word sweet caption:“I love youuuuuu,” she wrote.Simone Biles' message for Jonathan Owens following the Bears’ preseason tie vs the Dolphins /@simonebilesBiles was in the British Virgin Islands with her friends last month. For game day, she traveled to support her beau. She looked stylish in a white backless top paired with denim shorts.Her top had a printed design in black with “Owens” written on it, surrounded by orange hearts. She also wore her “Owens” necklace and carried an orange purse to complete her look. Biles opted for knee-length white boots for game day.She shared a post from her preseason game day outing on Instagram. She posted a few pictures, and, in the caption, cheered for Jonathan Owens as he entered his eighth year in the NFL.&quot;so it begins….. year 8 🧡&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens started his NFL journey with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, followed by stint with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022. After playing in 2023 with the Green Bay Packers, he joined the Chicago Bears in 2024.Simone Biles appears at Bears camp to support Jonathan OwensJonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, attended the Chicago Bears training camp and offered a glimpse of her outing on Instagram.On Monday, she shared two adorable pictures with her husband and wrote a hilarious caption.&quot;Bring your wife to work 🏈🤭,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first slide, Simone Biles posed standing by her husband’s side while he was sitting on his knees on the ground. Biles wore an all-black outfit, while the NFL star wore a white jersey and black shorts.The Bears had a good start to the preseason, with their first game ending in a tie. They next play the Buffalo Bills this weekend and start their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9.