Simone Biles opens up about 'weird' Packers-Chiefs experience with Taylor Swift in attendance: "This is not my gig"

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift are no strangers to performing in front of crowds. However, Biles felt weird at the Packers-Chiefs showdown in early December. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she shared her experience sitting in the same venue as Taylor Swift. Here's how she put it:

“It’s a little bit weird because I’m like, this is definitely not my gig, but I know how excited [the fans] are. There was no selfie, and I’m not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them.”

Biles also said that fans held signs with her face plastered on them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recapping Simone Biles' Packers win over Taylor Swift's Chiefs

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles rooted for her husband, Jonathan Owens, while Taylor Swift her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Sunday Night Football showdown. However, in the end, one fanbase went home happy while the other disappointed. Biles' Green Bay Packers won over Swift's Kansas City Chiefs 27-19.

The Chiefs started slow and maintained a slower pace than the Packers throughout the night. The Chiefs were in a 7-3 hole at the end of the first quarter, and by halftime, it grew to 14-6. It grew throughout the third quarter to 21-12. The Chiefs managed to net one point more than the Packers in the final quarter, but it was all for naught.

Jordan Love outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the contest, completing 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes, meanwhile, completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Swift watched Kelce earn four catches for 81 yards. Safety Jonathan Owens logged five tackles in the game and locked up the secondary against Mahomes.

Entering the first weekend of the playoffs, Biles and Swift have significant others alive in the playoffs. The Packers have the seventh seed in the NFC, and the Chiefs have the third seed in the AFC.

Will both still have games to watch by Tuesday?