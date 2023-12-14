Simone Biles shuts down pregnancy rumors after speculations about personal life with Jonathan Owens

No, Jonathan Owens is not a father yet.

Ever since he married Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles in the offseason, the Green Bay Packers have gradually seen his profile grow, with a few career-best performances to his credit. According to the latest rumors, he is about to achieve another milestone: parenthood.

However, Biles took to her Instagram Stories to deny all of them, saying:

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant'. I'm not pregnant."

Jonathan Owens begins Week 15 as a limited participant

Could Jonathan Owens miss the Green Bay Packers' next game?

On Wednesday, they began practice sessions for their home stand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The strong safety was a limited participant as he dealt with a knee injury.

Other notable limited participants were Pro Bowlers Aaron Jones (knee), Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), and Jaire Alexander (shoulder). Non-participants included AJ Dillon (thumb) and Christian Watson (hamstring).

Writer rues Jonathan Owens, Packers' defense failing to perform vs. Giants

It was a winnable game for the Packers on Monday night against the New York Giants. They were, after all, the league leaders in sacks allowed, all thanks to a notoriously porous offensive line.

And yet somehow, they failed to get one on rookie Tommy DeVito. They also allowed 200 rushing yards, mainly from Saquon Barkley, who reached the endzone twice.

On Wednesday, Felipe Reis, a Brazilian writer for Zone Coverage (a Minnesota-focused sports website), said:

(Defensive coordinator) Joe Barry’s scheme is designed to counter elite and explosive passing teams like the ones the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers employ. However, (his) strategy tends to inadvertently boost their performance when facing less talented quarterbacks. The Packers had fourth-quarter leads against Desmond Ridder, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kenny Pickett, and DeVito, only to lose all these games.

And Jonathan Owens could be an indictment of that. From a personal-best 16 tackles (12 solo) on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he fell to five against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his team still won the game.

He was limited to two on Monday, as DeVito managed to be efficient with his throws, completing 17 of 21 attempts with one touchdown.