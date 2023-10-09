Simone Biles swoons over husband Jonathan Owens as Packers head to Vegas for Week 5

The Green Bay Packers are ready to face the Las Vegas Raiders, and so is Simone Biles. She is ready to watch her husband, Jonathan Owens, play against them.

The gymnast queen posted a loving response to a Green Bay Packers post where the team posted a picture of the safety.

Owens looked ready to face his rival as he pulled up to Allegiant Stadium. Biles reacted to the picture by posting a bunch of red-hot-faced emojis.

Image Credit: Simone Biles' Instagram post

After getting married in April 2023, the couple had to maintain a long-distance relationship due to Owens' career change from the Houston Texans to the Packers. However, they supported each other and frequently visited during the weekends.

Biles took a break from gymnastics to prioritize her mental health during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Owens expressed solidarity and support for her decision. After her two-year hiatus, Biles made a strong comeback by winning multiple titles in the 2023 World Championships.

Jonathan Owens reacted to Simone Biles' newest record

Simone Biles made a record by winning her 21st world championship gold record and a record-trying sixth world all-around title.

Owens reacted with pride and admiration after Simone Biles won her newest title. He took to social media to express his support and excitement for his wife's accomplishments.

Through his Instagram story, the Packers safety shared a message featuring Biles and her teammates celebrating their championship victory, expressing how proud he was of her. In another post, he used a goat emoji with the word "Elite" to describe Biles' performance on the floor, emphasizing her exceptional abilities.

On Twitter, Owens posted a heartfelt message, stating:

"You deserve it, just getting rewarded for all your dedication and hard work. Blessed to be able to witness the greatness first hand. I love you so much, I’m so happy for you baby."

This tweet showcased his admiration for Biles and his happiness for her accomplishments.

Jonathan Owens made it clear through his social media posts that he was incredibly proud of his wife's achievements and supported her every step of the way.