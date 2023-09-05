Simone Biles swoons over Jonathan Owens during romantic dinner date ahead of Packers' Week 1 opener

Simone Biles recently reunited with her husband, who plays as a safety for the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL athlete and the Olympic champion maintained a long-distance relationship, as he was with the team and she was also training for the national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Biles is preparing to compete at the upcoming world championships.

Owens made it to the 53-man roster, and his wife set a record by winning her eighth national title. Their achievements demanded celebration, hence, the couple reunited and went on a romantic dinner date.

Simone Biles shared a picture of her husband. Another snapshot showcased the appetizers. The caption on her husband's picture was:

"bro he so fine."

Image Credit: Simone Biles' Instagram Story

Their dinner date came days before the Green Bay Packers' season-opening game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10. Hence, the date was special for them. Before the start of the main season, players get a mandatory four-day off, which the players can choose to spend the way they like.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens encourage the young ones to never give up in a new TikTok video

The athlete couple recently shared a heartwarming TikTok video where they lip-synced to a streamer's words of encouragement, promoting the message of never giving up. Owens asked his wife of four months:

"Never back down. Never what?"

Biles then lip syncs:

"Never give up."

The couple then toasted their drink and took a shot.

The couple, known for their sweet moments on social media, also showcased their date night on Instagram, with matching outfits and a celebratory drink. Despite their busy schedules, Biles and Jonathan Owens have a strong bond and have been together since matching on a dating app in March 2020.

They got engaged in February 2022, and had both a courthouse wedding and a destination wedding in Mexico.