"Sit down, you phony": Cousin Sal torches Aaron Rodgers after Jets fall to 3-8

Aaron Rodgers is under criticism for not just failing to turn around the fortunes of the New York Jets but for failing to do it despite the many changes that the organization brought about to help the team.

The team fired its head coach, Robert Saleh, and brought on board Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders banking on their chemistry from their Green Bay Packers days.

Despite all of this, the team has fallen to 3-8 after their tough 28-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. On Tuesday, they also fired their GM Joe Douglas.

Jimmy Kimmel's cousin, "Cousin" Sal, on the Bill Simmons podcast, ripped apart Aaron Rodgers for his role in the downfall of the New York Jets.

“Sit down, you phony,” Cousin Sal said on the podcast. “You led New York to believe you could lead them to the playoffs and you’re the fraud of all frauds. You brought all your friends in, who couldn’t catch a pass."

He went on to add that the Jets had one of the best defenses in the league, thanks to the brilliant defensive genius, Robert Saleh. He added:

"Of course there’s a personal stuff where he alluded to the idea that my cousin was on the Epstein Island flight log and the list comes out and he of course wasn’t. But the guy Rodgers likely voted for was. So classic, classic d****e bag."

Aaron Rodgers sinks below Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold

The Jets hoped that Rodges would help end their playoff drought, but if anything, the four-time NFL MVP has made them worse. Sam Darnold, who was the Jets' starting QB from 2018-2020, had a winning percentage of .342.

Rookie QB Zach Wilson played with the Jets from 2021 to 2023 and filled in for Rodgers last year when he suffered his season-ending Achilles injury. Wilson had a winning percentage of .364.

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, has a record of .273. It looks like it's time for the Jets to hit the panic button.

