Skip Bayless applauds Eagles GM Howie Roseman's move for Ty Robinson in NFL draft round 3: "Future Pro Bowler"

Sports commentator Skip Bayless reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth-round selection of defensive tackle Ty Robinson by praising general manager Howie Roseman’s decision. On Saturday, Bayless tweeted that Roseman had taken "another future Pro Bowler" with Robinson.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia used the 111th overall pick, acquired late Friday night from Denver, to select Robinson. In the trade, the Eagles moved out of the third round, sending the Broncos the 101st overall selection, while improving their fourth-round positioning from pick 134 to 130. The team also has another Nebraska product in offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was drafted in 2022 and recently signed a contract extension through 2029.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per MFL Media’s scouting report, Robinson is described as a "bully" with a physical playing style suited for multiple defensive fronts.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half,” the report read.

Though his knee-bend is considered average, his upper-body strength and effort level allow him to consistently impact plays at the line of scrimmage. He projects as a player who, with his toughness and motor, could sustain a productive NFL career.

Ad

Ty Robinson spent six years at Nebraska, starting for five seasons. He accumulated 97 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, eight pass deflections, and a fumble recovery across his college career. The Eagles’ selections thus far include Jihaad Campbell (LB, Alabama) in the first round and Andrew Mukuba (DB, Texas) in the second, with Robinson being their third addition.

Philadelphia continues to hold additional picks heading into the later rounds.

Ty Robinson earned AP All-Big Ten second team honors after strong senior season

Nebraska’s senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson was named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten Second Team in December 2024. He played 12 games during the 2024 season, recording 33 tackles, six sacks, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. His performance helped anchor Nebraska’s defensive front.

Across five seasons with the Cornhuskers, Robinson totaled 130 tackles and 11 sacks. He was a consistent presence on the D-line, especially in his final two years. Robinson’s college career concluded with the Pinstripe Bowl on December 28, 2024, giving him one last opportunity to add to his totals before turning to the next chapter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.