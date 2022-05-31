"He had no charisma" - Skip Bayless backs Jerry Jones' decision to let Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper walk out the door

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to hold his tongue on any matters concerning 'America's Team'. The same goes for any player that he has signed to play for the franchise.

Jones recently made comments about former Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns just months ago. The writing seemed to have been on the wall for quite some time, especially considering that Cooper missed time due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Skip Bayless, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed and life-long Cowboys fan, gave his thoughts on Jerry Jones speaking out against his former star receiver who now resides in Cleveland.

Bayless believes that Cooper had no charisma owing to his introverted personality.

"You just say he's going to be an overall upgrade, to use Jerry's language, in production in the huddle off the field. He's talking about passion. He's talked about leadership. He's talking about charisma because Amari has no charisma, because he's introverted. He kept to himself...his body language and his presence was small in the huddle on the sidelines."

Bayless ended his thoughts by saying that Cooper's behaviour had become too annoying for the Dallas Cowboys owner.

"And then he did dare to defy Jerry and the whole team. He was one of only two players who refused to get vaccinated and then he pulled the stuff by going to the Mavericks game and got fined for that and I think that was the end of the line for Jerry."

Cooper now joins the Cleveland Browns and their new star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who arrived from the Houston Texans months ago. Watson is currently engulfed in a civil lawsuit with allegations of sexual assault by 22 women.

Cooper and the Browns hope to have these issues resolved in time for them to hit the football field at the start of the season.

Will CeeDee Lamb put the Dallas Cowboys over the top and into the Super Bowl in 2022?

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

With Amari Cooper now slated to catch passes from Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, the pressure of being the number one option now falls on CeeDee Lamb.

The former University of Oklahoma standout was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the intent of soon becoming 'the' guy for Dallas Cowboys.

He was given the number 88, which is one reserved for only those with the highest potential at the receiver position in the franchise.

Former Dallas Cowboys legends Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin have been the previous players to wear the number. Upon being drafted, Jerry Jones gifted this jersey number to Lamb.

For the former Oklahoma Sooner to get Dallas over the top, he will need to work on his hands. Through the first 14 games of last season, Lamb had eight dropped passes.

After a game last season against the New York Giants, Lamb made no excuses about failing in this department and said he needs to work on this part of his game.

“Just dropped balls. No excuses. I just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focus on the small details of the game. Get back to square one (of) catching the ball. I’m not even going to blame it on the sun, that’s me."

If Lamb can show a significant improvement in focus and catching passes from Dak Prescott, 'America's Team' has the chance to make some noise and surprise some as perhaps the NFC representative for the Super Bowl.

