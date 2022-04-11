“Seemed like sabotaging” - Skip Bayless blames Bill Belichick for costing Tom Brady two Super Bowls

Bill Belichick cost Tom Brady two Super Bowls, according to Skip Bayless. Bayless asserted that the New England Patriots head coach cost the former Patriots quarterback two Super Bowls, the first being Super Bowl 42 versus the New York Giants:

“And by the way, Belichick, I'll go to my grave saying, cost Brady two more Super Bowls. Because Brady did what Brady always does. In that first Eli Super Bowl, he drove them 70 yards for a touchdown. Hit Randy Moss for what I thought was the game-winner with about two minutes left. 14-10, New England. And here came who? Eli Manning. Against Belichick’s defense, he went 75 yards and 13 plays. Against Belichick’s flaunted defense, the genius. Eli Manning pulled that off. Eli Manning hit Plaxico for the game-winner. 17 To 14 Giants? That's not Brady's fault.”

Bayless added that the Patriots losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 was on Belichick as well:

“Should have that one; and then obviously in the Philly Super Bowl, all Brady did was throw for a playoff record. Not a Super Bowl, a playoff record 505. Put up 33 on a top-five defense, and Belichick’s defense gave up 41. Because, inexplicably, Belichick benched the guy who played the most snaps on defense during the regular season. Malcolm Butler. Don't get me started. Mysterious, still inexplicable. Seemed like sabotaging. But don't get me started.”

Jerry Thornton @jerrythornton1 Tom Brady goes to the Super Bowl 52.6% of the time. The odds Shaquille O’Neal would sink a free throw were 52.7% Tom Brady goes to the Super Bowl 52.6% of the time. The odds Shaquille O’Neal would sink a free throw were 52.7%

In Super Bowl 42 versus the Giants, Brady went 29 of 48 for 266 yards passing and a touchdown. Against the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, the three-time league MVP threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 48 passing.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with New England

Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots

The 15-time Pro Bowl signal caller was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. In his second season in the league, the quarterback led the Patriots to Super Bowl 36 versus the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Belichick couldn't contribute in the previous couple of Super Bowls prior to that one because he and Brady won them in 2003-2004.



Bill Belichick with @miketirico before Super Bowl XL, working for ABC.Belichick couldn't contribute in the previous couple of Super Bowls prior to that one because he and Brady won them in 2003-2004. Bill Belichick with @miketirico before Super Bowl XL, working for ABC.Belichick couldn't contribute in the previous couple of Super Bowls prior to that one because he and Brady won them in 2003-2004.https://t.co/VIaQsz19hq

Brady won his first Lombardi Trophy as the Patriots defeated the Rams by a score of 20 – 17. He also won the first of his five Super Bowl MVPs in the game as he threw for 145 passing yards with a touchdown.

Overall, he and Belichick won six Super Bowls in their two decades together in New England. The two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

We'll see if Tom Brady gets his eighth Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in the 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Skip Bayless? Yes No 0 votes so far