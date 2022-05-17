Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady's un-retirement is prompting Drew Brees to return to NFL

Drew Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season on March 14, 2021, exactly 15 years to the day that he signed his first contract with the New Orleans Saints. This weekend, a tweet from Brees may have indicated a possible return to the game.

Brees tweeted:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

Analyst Skip Bayless thinks that Tom Brady coming out of retirement may have influenced Brees for a potential return.

Bayless said:

"What I believe about Drew Brees is that he watched Brady retire and unretire and I think it tore him apart just like it tears up LeBron to have to sit and watch this year's playoffs. It's hard on a great player. And especially in the case of Drew Brees...to watch a guy who's actually a year and a half older than he is to come back and suddenly a lot of people are picking the Bucs to win it all.

Bayless added that after Brady's return, the Buccaneers are at the top of the odds:

"They're right at the top of the odds. And they should be and I'm picking the winner at all. I think he could have another at least MVP caliber year. I thought he should have won it last year. This is all ripping at the heart of Drew Brees because at his heart, he is a gamer."

If Drew Brees un-retired, he would have to wait until September or October to play due to shoulder surgery

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, even if Brees decides to return to the NFL, he may not be able to play until as late as October. According to Werder, he recently had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago.

Drew Brees last played in 2021 in a Divisional Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the 30-20 playoff defeat, Brees retired from football after 20 memorable seasons.

Brees thing his cleats as a Super Bowl champion and MVP, a 13-time Pro-Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and is top five in almost every major quarterback statistic. Brees' return to the Saints would restore the team's status as contenders in the tough NFC South.

