Skip Bayless blasts Kevin Stefanski with "Bill Belichick" jab over sidelining Shedeur Sanders by acquiring ex-Chiefs QB

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:59 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
The Cleveland Browns avoided a third consecutive defeat after edging the Green Bay Packers for a 13-10 win on Sunday. Despite the win, the quarterback room led by Joe Flacco, continues to be in the limelight.

Flacco has not been performing at his usual standard after signing for the team on a one-year deal in the offseason. Although the Browns have rookie Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart, coach Kevin Stefanski is sticking with the veteran quarterback.

Skip Bayless called out Stefanski for his treatment of Sanders, who was acquired in the 2025 NFL draft after a controversial slide to the fifth round. Bayless called out the addition of for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad last month, a player who was cut by the Browns in his first stint.

"They re-signed a player they had cut, Bailey Zappe," Bayless said. "They did that to Shedeur Sanders. They went and signed Bailey Zappe because I promise you, Kevin Stefanski, the notorious Kevin Stefanski, who didn't sign Baker Mayfield.

"Stefanski idolizes Belichick and Stefanski thinks to himself, 'If Belichick loves this kid, I should love this kid.' Stefanski has no use for Shedeur Sanders, no use. That was an ownership that was a Jimmy Haslam special.
Skip Bayless makes feelings known on Bailey Zappe getting more practice snaps ahead of Shedeur Sanders

Skip Bayless also pointed to a report that claimed Zappe was getting practice snaps with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, ahead of Shedeur Sanders. He said he felt "sick" with the news of the latest development:

"There was a report this past week in ESP in Cleveland, that a lot of the practice snaps are now being split between Flacco, of course, Dillon Gabriel and Bailey Zappe, and that Shedeur is mostly watching. He clearly values Bailey Zappe over Shedeur Sanders.
"My point to you is that Shedeur is still stuck in hell in Cleveland. Should have been the first overall pick, and now he can't get on the practice field, even for the scout team in Cleveland freaking Ohio. I'm sorry. It just makes me sick."

While Shedeur's chances of getting on the field for Cleveland look slim at the moment, his father Deion Sanders revealed that the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, had shown interest in the former Colorado star on draft day in April.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

