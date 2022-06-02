"If only the Packers played golf in January" - Skip Bayless brutally trolls Aaron Rodgers during The Match

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers upstaged Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to win 'The Match' on Wednesday, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback showcasing his clutch gene on the final hole to secure the win for the veteran duo.

The reigning league MVP sunk a 15-foot putt for a birdie before celebrating with Brady and improving to 2-0 in 'The Match,' adding to his win last year.

Noted critic and FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless also tuned in to watch the Rodgers hammer the nail in Allen and Mahomes' coffin. Despite his heroics, Bayless managed to find a way to criticise the quarterback, tweeting:

"Aaron Rodgers: clutch putter. Not so clutch playoff QB. If only the Packers played golf in January."

Bayless is referring to the Packers' patchy record in the playoffs. The four-time NFL MVP saw his and Green Bay's 2021 campaign end shockingly, as they were beaten at home by the San Francisco 49ers, who were heavy underdogs coming into the game.

The year before, Green Bay fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game at home, extending the franchise's long wait for a Super Bowl appearance.

Skip Bayless relentlessly criticises Aaron Rodgers during 'The Match'

Bayless' criticism of the quarterback on Wednesday wasn't limited to just one tweet. The veteran analyst was relentless in his criticism of the Packers star throughout the contest.

Bayless began his tirade with another jab at the quarterback's playoff failures, tweeting:

"Aaron Rodgers, who just birdied the first hole, is more trustable in a nationally televised golf match than in big playoff games."

He wasn't pleased with his efforts as a teammate, blaming the Packers quarterback for Tom Brady's multiple whiffs during the match. He wrote:

"Tom Brady needs to stop listening to Aaron Rodgers, who disagrees with Brady on every read on every putt. Brady just missed the go-ahead putt because he listened to Rodgers instead of himself."

But even Bayless couldn't help but appreciate his incredible performance. He praised the future Hall of Famer's golf mechanics, tweeting:

"Just watching their golf swings, best athlete of the four quarterbacks playing "The Match" is ... Aaron Rodgers. Such smooth, effortless body control and hand-eye. Long limber backswing past parallel generates easy power."

With the win, the Green Bay Packers quarterback extended his undefeated record in 'The Match' to 2-0 and will likely return for another appearance in 2023.

But for now, the Packers star will turn his attention to preparing for the 2022 NFL season, where he'll look to end his and the Packers' Super Bowl drought. Green Bay will aim to hoist the Lombardi trophy for the second time in his career.

The Packers have every right to be optimistic coming into the 2022 NFL season. With a high-powered offense that boasts highly rated rookie receiver Christian Watson, possibly a top-five tandem of running backs in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, and also Robert Tonyan hopeful of returning from an ACL injury; the foundations are there for another big season.

Having won the NFC North last year for the eighth time in 11 seasons, Green Bay are expecting nothing less than the same in 2022. The only difference is the need for a stronger playoff performance in the post-season.

There's a high possibility that if he makes it to the Super Bowl, he'll likely have to face Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. If he fails to bring the Lombardi trophy back to Lambeau, expect more sinister comments about the reigning NFL MVP's playoff performances from Bayless.

