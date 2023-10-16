Skip Bayless calls out Aaron Rodgers' attention-seeking habits after Jets QB raises eyebrows with pre-game throws in Week 6

During the New York Jets' upset victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen throwing the football on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in early September.

Rodgers has been progressing fast with his injury, and is even eyeing a potential return to the field in the playoffs if the Jets make it that far.

At age 39, Rodgers still has the competitive fire in him. He's been off of his crutches and is itching to get back to the field.

Upon seeing Rodgers throwing the ball, Undisputed TV host, Skip Bayless thinks it's an attention-seeking act.

"I spoke to one of the prominent orthopedic surgeons, he says there is no way that the patient should be putting any weight on that side, on that leg, on that foot for three months minimum, no matter if you're the fastest healer ever. The tendon will not heal completely and he was shocked and horrified watching Aaron throw even 15 yds passes. He said this is as dangerous movie dangerous as you can get because one false move and it will rupture again."

Bayless added:

"This is classic Aaron being Aaron, like, Look at me. I'm the toast in the talk of New York and I'm back and I'm doing things that are revolutionary. We know Aaron likes to experiment with all kinds of things including ayahuasca, go to South America and try that drug that's illegal in USA but I'm telling you, there is no drug out there that will make that tendon heal faster."

Could Aaron Rodgers realistically return this season after tearing his Achilles in September?

Aaron Rodgers during Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

The typical recovery time for tearing an Achilles tendon varies on if you have surgery or not. Typically, you're able to start walking again three months after having surgery, and it normally takes six months to be able to jog again, sometimes longer.

Dr. Kevin Stone, who is a physician for the US Ski Team, says he could see Aaron Rodgers possibly returning back to the field this season. But, Stone thinks he could re-rupture his Achilles while trying to come back quickly from the injury.

"So the question is, how much can you load the tendon and keep inducing healing – and not risk a re-rupture? I'm sure that he will return to football earlier than most people normally do and test it and see what happens. There's a chance he will re-rupture it. And there's a chance he will do just fine. So that's what the great unknown is."

If Aaron Rodgers comes back from the injury an returns to the New York Jets, it would be miraculous, but a big risk for an aging NFL quarterback.

