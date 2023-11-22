Is Aaron Rodgers close to returning to the New York Jets? The quarterback keeps hinting at a return sooner rather than later. However, FS1's Skip Bayless said on "Undisputed" on Wednesday morning that the Jets quarterback is just looking for attention.

Bayless said that an Achilles injury is a tough injury to heal and rushing it could lead to making it even worse even if he doesn't intend to run or plant the foot hard:

"It needs time to heal, to grow back together strongly enough that you don't pop it again because it's very poppable... But if you come back and start moving in the pocket even though you were not expecting to run down the field, but even to move and plant in the pocket.

"It's high risk because it hasn't been nearly long enough for that tendon to heal. This is just Aaron being Aaron because he likes the attention. He's out of the spotlight and suddenly he is thrust himself right back into the spotlight."

When will QB Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets?

Aaron Rodgers' highly anticipated debut with the New York Jets came to a halt in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback suffered an Achilles injury about five minutes into the Monday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills and his season looked over before it started.

Rodgers then had surgery to repair the Achilles and had a speed bridge placed in his foot to help re-attach the tendon. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the quarterback said that he is eyeing a return to practice by his 40th birthday, which is December 2, 2023:

“I’ve said that I’d love to be trending towards practicing by my birthday.”

When the New York Jets quarterback returns to practice it will then open a 21-day window for Aaron Rodgers to return. The team would then have until December 27 to return to the field, so the latest return would be on Christmas Eve, a home game against the Washington Commanders.