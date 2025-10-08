  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “That’s a fireable offense”: Skip Bayless calls on Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon to cut Emari Demercado over brutal touchdown mistake vs. Titans

“That’s a fireable offense”: Skip Bayless calls on Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon to cut Emari Demercado over brutal touchdown mistake vs. Titans

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:47 GMT
Emari Demercado angered Jonathan Gannon by fumbling a touchdown vs. Titans - via Getty/CMS
Emari Demercado angered Jonathan Gannon by fumbling a touchdown vs. Titans - via Getty/CMS

Jonathan Gannon is in only his third year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and he is already a topic of national conversation.

Ad

On Sunday against the then-winless Tennessee Titans, running back Emari Demercado committed a costly fumble when he prematurely released the ball while rushing for what would have been a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The ball went past the endzone for a touchback, and the Cardinals collapsed from there, going from leading 21-6 to losing 21-22.

Gannon accosted him after the fumble and was fined $100,000 for it, but Skip Bayless thinks he was justified in blowing up over it. And speaking on Tuesday's episode of Underdog Fantasy's podcast The Arena: Gridiron, he went one step further and suggested that the coach cut Demercado from the team:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“That's a fireable offense, and that's how you drive your point home. You just wake up Monday morning and just send him packing. You're okay without him. You can figure that out. You can add somebody you got, you got plenty of time. ...It sends a message around the National Football League.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Co-host Gerald McCoy disagreed, however:

Ad
"What about everybody else? ...This is a young kid, a third-string guy who's worked his whole life to get to this point. Should he have been better at the moment? Yes. But you tell him. That's where you have that one-on-one."
Ad

Jonathan Gannon apologizes for confrontation with Emari Demercado

The day after the game, Jonathan Gannon announced that he had apologized to Emari Demercado and the team during a meeting:

“I didn’t see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly. ...I just told them, I kind of let the moment get the better of me. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. It’s not really who I am, who I want to be.”
Ad

It was not the only fumble the Cardinals committed in that game, however. Kyler Murray was hit in the face by a snap and beaten to the ball before that. And after Demercado, cornerback Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was the next to fumble, dropping an initially intercepted pass that Tyler Lockett recovered in the end zone.

Gannon, however, expressed confidence that the team would eventually regain its footing:

“(I) talked to the team today about it, showed them the things that we needed to show and correct... They had a good response, as good as you can have with losing a game like that. ...We got the right leaders in the locker room, the players will rally around doing the right things. Team over you, urgency to get better, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The Cardinals next visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 am MST on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications