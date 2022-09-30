Skip Bayless calls Patrick Mahomes "one of the worst throwers of the football" he's ever seen

Most NFL fans consider Patrick Mahomes to be one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has ever seen. 'Undisputed' co-host Skip Bayless disagrees with this opinion. On a recent episode of his show, he called the quarterback 'one of the worst throwers of the football.'

Here's what Bayless had to say about Mahomes:

"Last year, Patrick Mahomes, with Tyreek, with Kelce, with all of the above, with Andy Reid ... he was ranked 13th in grade by Pro Football Focus because he had a miserable year by their standards.

"He's a transcendent thrower of the football? Baloney he is. He is one of the worst throwers of the football I have ever witnessed. He has the worst footwork this side of Aaron Rodgers, throwing the football."

Bayless continued:

"See the last pass that ended up being why they just lost to the freakin' Colts. That looks pathetic, dead in the water. Should have won that game. Patrick Mahomes has a clutch chance to throw a pass that, if completed, will set up a walk-off game-winning field goal. And what does he do?

"He goes shortstop, sidearm, flat-footed. Now the ball gets tipped up in the air for an interception. It's great. Classy, classy. What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes?"

While Bayless may have a low opinion of Mahomes' abilities as a quarterback, there are many other factors that support him being among the elites.

Is Skip Bayless right about Patrick Mahomes being overrated?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Skip Bayless pointed out that Patrick Mahomes was only ranked 13th best quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus. While PFF uses its own metrics to evaluate players, not all ranking systems will have Mahomes that low based on their own set of standards. It's a subjective topic that depends on what's being valued as part of a player's overall production.

QBR is another statistic that is designed to be all-inclusive of a quarterback's contributions to the success of their offense. It factors in many different metrics, and Mahomes has been excellent, according to the system. He ranked fifth in total QBR during the 2021 NFL season, and that was the lowest he's ever been ranked during his four years as a starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes led the entire NFL in QBR during the 2018 NFL season, his first year as a starting quarterback. He was also named the NFL MVP for that season. In each of the next two seasons, he ranked second in QBR, trailing only the players who were named the NFL MVP for each of those two seasons, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers, chronologically. He also racked up two Super Bowl appearances and a ring during those two seasons.

While PFF may have ranked Mahomes relatively low during the 2021 NFL season, Bayless failed to mention how high Mahomes was ranked by PFF for each of his first three seasons. He ranked second, third, and first in his first three years in the NFL, chronologically. While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, it's quite a bold take for Bayless to claim Patrick Mahomes is overrated.

