Skip Bayless claims Deion Sanders was “brash and so arrogant” while hyping Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Skip Bayless believes Shedeur Sanders will have a tough time being liked by certain individuals because of his attitude - which he gets from his father, who is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," the host offered his take on Tuesday, comparing Shedeur and his father's similar persona.

“I'll go a step deeper here, there are surely going to be old school white GMs and coaches and owners who are not going to like the way Shedeur is or is because they never liked the way his father was," Bayless said (at the 46:00 mark).

"I'm talking about neon Deion Prime Time, who was so brash and so arrogant in such great ways, because Deion Sanders, the cornerback, could back it up. So can Shedeur.”

Coach Prime, while arguably brash in the way he spoke during his playing days in the NFL, was one of the best players in any secondary during his playing time as well. Shedeur Sanders has seemingly adopted a bit of that persona from his father, which has reportedly rubbed some in the NFL the wrong way if chatter out of the NFL Scouting Combine is to be believed.

Will Shedeur Sanders be the first quarterback taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Sanders is unquestionably one of the top two signal callers available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's rivaled by Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who some have listed over Sanders on their respective draft boards.

Ward is the only quarterback in the nation who threw for more touchdown passes than Sanders in 2024.

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Now, as the offseason and pre-draft preparations draw to a close, all that is left after Pro Days is the NFL Draft itself. There has been a ton of chatter about which quarterback will be taken off the board first when festivities get underway in Green Bay next month.

Both Ward and Sanders have been projected in the top three in many mock drafts. It will be interesting to see how things all shake out when it's all said and done on April 24.

