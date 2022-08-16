Skip Bayless claims Deshaun Watson's recent behavior is hinting that he is guilty 

After 19 months off the field, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson marked his return in a preseason game at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field last Friday.

While the Browns registered a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, their main talking point over the weekend was Deshaun Watson's act of remorse ahead of the game.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball After being accused of showing no remorse for his actions Deshaun Watson had this to say via @AKinkhabwala After being accused of showing no remorse for his actions Deshaun Watson had this to say via @AKinkhabwala https://t.co/dRPO6JxFCU

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson told CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Undisputed's Skip Bayless, however, pointed out that this was Watson's first attempt at expressing any sort of remorse. This comes after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women.

Skip Bayless has his say on Deshaun Watson's latest statement

On Undisputed this week, Skip Bayless said:

"He [Watson] finally showed a little bit of contrition, a little bit of remorse of which he had shown exactly zero all along, and Judge Sue L. Robinson took him to task for that."

In her 16-page report on the case, Judge Robinson cited Watson's lack of remorse as a factor in handing him a six-game suspension. She noted that his pattern of behavior was more egregious than any incident previously reviewed by the NFL.

In its appeal on the suspension, the league also cited Watson's lack of remorse as a consideration. The NFL is reportedly seeking a minimum suspension of 17 games and a fine of over $5 million.

Bayless added on Undisputed:

"In his first media session, when he first joined the Browns, he [Watson] said 'I don't have a problem. I don't have an issue.' Now at least he's expressing a little remorse to 'all the women that I've impacted in this situation'."

A day before his pre-game apology, the Associated Press reported that Deshaun Watson would be "willing to accept" an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

The league's appeal on Watson's suspension will be heard by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey Attorney General. While there's no timeline for the appeal, the NFL said it would be heard on an "expedited" basis.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Jaguars fans welcome Deshaun Watson to TIAA Bank with an endearing chant.



(via r/NFL) Jaguars fans welcome Deshaun Watson to TIAA Bank with an endearing chant.(via r/NFL) https://t.co/J2XQouZ3ZR

Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, started Friday's win over the Jaguars but didn't quite cover himself in glory. The $230 million quarterback ended up going 1-of-5 for 7 yards as the Browns failed to earn a first down on all three possessions with Watson running the show.

