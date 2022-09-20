"He's sort of relegated back to New England days when he was screaming on the bench" - Skip Bayless dissects Tom Brady's meltdown against Saints 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints yesterday, 20-10, following another heated matchup between the two rivals.

During the game, members from the two teams got into a heated brawl that started with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore chirping at Brady.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless spoke about Brady's sideline meltdown and role in the fight.

The "Undisputed" co-host criticized Brady yesterday, saying he had reverted to his old New England ways. He pointed out how Brady was screaming on the sidelines, at one point, out of frustration, throwing his tablet and then ignitiing a brawl between the two teams.

Bayless said:

"He had eight targets that led the Bucs yesterday. Next is Russell Gage. A new addition from the Falcons, obviously, gets six, and then Bashad Perriman gets five targets. Those are the top three targets for Tom Brady.

"Well, he's out of his mind because he's sort of relegated back to New England days when he was screaming on the bench. Can somebody separate, and that's what he was thinking. So he gets Scotty Miller, just on a streak up the sideline.

"And it's Bob's way if we could see this play. And guess who it is. Marshawn Lattimore. And Tom didn't like him either, because obviously Mike Evans didn't like him."

Bayless added that, after the refs missed a pass interference call on the Saints, he started talking trash to Lattimore, which started the brawl.

Bayless added:

"So he throws what he thinks... pretty good throw and, and he thinks Marshawn just rides little Scottie right out of bounds. And it's just, it's a foul. It's pass interference. And Brady has now lost his mind completely and runs all the way down to Joe with the official.

So he's yelling with the official. Then, Marshon starts joking [at] Brady, and Brady turns around and said, 'Oh, yeah,' and then Brady will give it right back to again ... does he want to fight, you know? Can he fight, you know? But all of a sudden, here comes his body guards."

TSN @TSN_Sports Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. https://t.co/d6QTX8dRyV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New Orleans with a 20-10 victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

When the two teams brawled during yesterday's game, it was the fourth quarter, and the score was tied, 3-3. On the very next play, Brady threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman to jump start their rally.

The Bucs defense would force three turnovers in the quarter. They forced Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to throw three interceptions, including a pick-six that sealed the game.

The next time these the Saints and the Buccaneers face each other will be on December 5th at Tampa Bay. Every time they play one another, things get heated. It will be interesting to see how Lattimore and Evans act during their next contest.

