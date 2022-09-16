"I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert" - Skip Bayless slams young QBs for 'carelessly dangerous throws' during TNF

In a Thursday Night Football matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the center of attention throughout the game. Herbert had a phenomenal night against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, he threw a 99-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter, which turned into a game-defining play.

Both Herbert and Patrick Mahomes took many risks throughout the game. Both quarterbacks are gun-slingers, and that was on display for all to see. One person who wasn't happy with what he saw was Skip Bayless. He criticized both quarterbacks and claimed that he would still take Tom Brady as his quarterback over both AFC West stars:

"What's incredible to me is, if you gave me a choice, right here right now, for the rest of this season, I'd take the 45-year-old down in Tampa Bay over Mahomes or Herbert, who make so many carelessly dangerous throws."

There is no denying that Brady takes calculated risks and never throws carelessly. Herbery and Mahomes, on the other hand, take risks, which is partly what makes them so special.

Justin Herbert had a phenomenal game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Herbert's interception might have resulted in his team's loss against the Chiefs, but the young quarterback put on a show in this big game. He threw for 33/48, 334 yards, and had three touchdown passes. That pick-six will haunt him for a while, but he should be proud of his efforts.

The young star was hit multiple times throughout the game, especially in the fourth quarter. He wasn't 100% yet he made multiple plays that kept the Chargers in the game.

Bolt Beat @BB_Chargers No Keenan. No Linsley or Pipkins in the second half. Justin Herbert probably breaks his ribs. Five should-have-been picks. Still only lost by three.



This will be a great learning curve for him and games like these will help him get ready for playoff conditions. Following their loss against the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers are now 1-1. They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, and it will be a great opportunity for the team to return to winning ways.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 2-0 to start the season. It was a huge win for them against a team that is likely to give them a tough run for the AFC West title. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 and that will be a tough game for the AFC West leaders.

The benefit of playing on a Thursday is the extra few days until your next game. We will see if these franchises can take advantage of that in the third week of the season.

