Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to become a first-round draft pick later this month. Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are viewed as the two best quarterbacks in this year's QB draft class, and there's a strong chance both quarterbacks hear their names called in the first five 10 picks.

Multiple sources report that Shedeur Sanders had an impressive pro day and completed 58 of 63 pass attempts, with three of the five incompletions being drops.

Despite all the positivity regarding Sanders leading up to the draft, The Athletic currently has him ranked as the 32nd-best prospect entering the 2025 draft. One NFL sports analyst - Skip Bayless - couldn't believe Shedeur Sanders's ranking and thinks the Tennessee Titans should draft him No. 1 overall.

Bayless Tweeted:

"Just read The Athletic's consensus draft board. Shedeur Sanders is ranked 32nd. Mind-blowing. All-time laughable. Shedeur has rare accuracy, toughness and feel for playing the hardest position to play in sports. Titans should take him No. 1."

Despite an impressive pro day and college career, it seems like Sanders's chances of going No. 1 overall are a stretch. As of Thursday, per Sportsbook, Cam Ward had -3000 odds to go number one overall, while Shedeur Sanders's odds are +6600.

Shedeur Sanders issues warning to teams after his pro day

Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL scouting combine. (Credits: Getty)

Shedeur Sanders is confident and ready for his NFL career.

Although he is not projected to go number one overall, Sanders feels he should and said teams will be a 'fool not to pick me.'

Sanders told ESPN after his pro day:

“All I need is an opportunity. Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then it’s no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it over and over and over. You’ll be a fool not to pick me.”

Shedeur Sanders has been a four-year college starter for Jackson State and Colorado, amassing a 36-14 record while throwing for 14,327 yards, 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Some consider Sanders a pro-ready quarterback who could start this season as a rookie who is a pocket passer with good accuracy and arm power.

Who do you think will draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft?

