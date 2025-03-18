"This is just about drafting this black quarterback" - Skip Bayless goes scorched earth on racial bias controversy against Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has become the story of the 2025 NFL draft. The son of former Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Deion Sanders' draft stock could be directly tied to Cam Ward. Ward could influence where Sanders gets drafted and vice versa. However, in recent weeks, Shedeur's draft stock may have dropped.

Some have pointed to the quarterback's play style or certain plays on tape while others suggested that race could be a factor. On Monday's edition of the "Skip Bayless Show," the NFL analyst blew the second take out of the water.

"This isn't about the NFL flinching from drafting black quarterbacks in general," Bayless said (48:20). "Nope, as I pointed out on this show, the NFL is drafting black quarterbacks like crazy. Cam Ward could go number one overall to Tennessee or very high in the draft.

"Obviously, two black quarterbacks started in the Super Bowl again. No, this is just about drafting this black quarterback, Deion's son. This smear campaign is exactly what I thought would happen. Now, of course, it's possible teams are smoke screening trying to smear Shedeur so he'll fall to them.”

To add to Bayless' point, CJ Stroud, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young were all drafted in the first two picks of the last two NFL drafts.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts just wrapped up a Super Bowl showdown and several African-American QBs have been drafted high and have been successful in recent years.

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Combine performance serves as potential reason for sliding draft stock

Shedeur Sanders at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Colorado Buffaloes QB's dipping draft stock may have coincided with his less-than-stellar performance at the 2025 NFL Combine. Shedeur Sanders decided to skip throwing the football and also received a negative review from a team drafting in the top seven.

According to Josina Anderson on X on March 3, a quarterbacks coach described Sanders as coming off as "brash" and "arrogant." As Skip Bayless alluded to, the review could have been a smoke screen by a team in the latter part of the opening seven picks hoping to draft the QB.

Until he gets to dive into his rookie year after the NFL draft, a clearer picture of who the QB is will remain a mystery.

