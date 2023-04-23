Skip Bayless has a bold challenge for the Kelce brothers Travis and Jason.

Travis is considered the greatest tight end in NFL history, catching for at least 1,000 yards in seven consecutive seasons (including the single-season record in 2020). He has scored multiple touchdowns and won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason, meanwhile, has been one of the best offensive linemen recently, keeping the likes of Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts standing for passes and winning one Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both brothers also host their own podcast, New Heights, where they asked Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe whether his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless could ever gain a yard in the NFL. Sharpe's blunt response elicited laughter from the Kelces:

Bayless has responded in kind, daring the brothers to run a mile. He put out the challenge on his eponymous show:

"I have a question to ask them. ... If either of them raced me, could they even make it one mile? That's my question. My one-yard question is could they even make it one mile? I mean, just one measly mile. I seriously doubt Jason could even make it a quarter of a mile. I don't know. But Travis, come on. Surely Travis could make it one mile."

Doubting that Jason could achieve even a quarter of a mile, Bayless narrowed down his dare to Travis:

"I'll settle. I'll do five miles. You and me Travis, one on one for five miles. Test your manhood. Test your heart. Test your guts. Test your will. … But I wonder could Travis Kelce even make it one mile? I really wonder so I dare you Travis. You have been challenged. I predict I would have the last yuck yuck yuck."

Could Travis and Jason Kelce and their teams reach Super Bowl again?

At Super Bowl LVII two months ago, Travis and Jason Kelce made history when they became the first pair of brothers to face off in the game's history. Travis and the Chiefs beat Jason and the Eagles 38-35. Now they will look to run it back again with revamped rosters.

The Chiefs have lost tackles Orlando Brown Jr and Andrew Wylie, as well as wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who were key offensive pieces in their second Super Bowl win. However, they did gain former Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor and journeyman quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off extending star QB Jalen Hurts for five years and a record-breaking $255 million. In exchange, they have lost many key pieces, including leading rusher Miles Sanders and a spate of defenders like interceptions co-leader CJ Gardner-Johnson.

However, they have also added veteran QB Marcus Mariota and re-signed some key pieces besides Kelce, like running back Boston Scott and defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

