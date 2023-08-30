Skip Bayless labels Aaron Rodgers NFL’s biggest superstar after Tom Brady’s exit

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this off-season and has quickly adjusted to the culture change from Wisconsin to the Big Apple.

Rodgers' arrival was a big reason why the Jets were selected this season for Hard Knocks, and he's embraced being a star off the field this season.

From being in attendance for Knicks' games to coming up with a cool handshake with second-year Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, Rodgers has been a star in NY.

Undisputed host Skip Bayless thinks Rodgers is currently the biggest star in the NFL since Tom Brady retired.

Via Undisputed:

"First topic today has to be the team that I know. I think it's already won this year's Super Bowl. Talking about the Jets whose new quarterback dominated Hard Knocks the way no one player ever has."

"I've watched every moment of every episode, including last night, and Aaron Rodgers has turned it into a one man Broadway show. With Tom Brady retired, of course, Aaron's now by far the biggest star in the NFL, the apple of the Big Apple's eye."

Aaron Rodgers went viral for trash-talking Giants' DE Jihad Week during their preseason game

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v New York Giants

During the New York Jets-New York Giants game in Week 3 of the 2023 preseason, a clip of Aaron Rodgers talking trash to the Giants' defensive end Jihad Ward after a late shove.

"That's fu**in bulls**t bro. What the f**k is that? Show some respect, bro. C'mon what the f**k is that? Five damn steps? I don't even know who you are, bro."

Rodgers then capped off the drive by throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

He then found Ward on the field, approached him, and said the following:

"Don't poke the bear. Bro, I never heard of you bro. Never heard of you."

Rodgers was then seen on the sidelines recapping the trash talk with teammates.

"Then I gave him a line that's un-come-back-with-able. I said, I don't even know who you are. Then he said, I don't know who you are. I said bull-s**t."

As he enters his 19th NFL season, Rodgers is certainly fired up and seems ready to lead the Jets to a playoff run.

