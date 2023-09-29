Skip Bayless labels Detroit Lions as ‘contender’ after 34-20 win over Packers

Skip Bayless isn’t afraid to speak his mind. That’s how he’s built a living during his days at ESPN’s First Take and FS1’s Undisputed. His views range from universal truths like endless praises for Tom Brady to questionable claims like Johnny Manziel becoming an NFL star.

This time, the veteran sports media personality noticed how the Detroit Lions played during their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game at Lambeau Field. Despite competing on the road, they looked strong, leading Bayless to bestow a heavy description on them.

Skip Bayless tagged the Detroit Lions as contenders

After the Lions’ 34-20 Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Skip Bayless tweeted:

“Detroit ... dare I say ... is starting to look like a ... contender.”

The Lions dominated the first half and never looked back. The Packers tried to come back by scoring 14 unanswered points in the third and early fourth quarters. However, Detroit’s 27-3 halftime lead was too much to overhaul.

Doom struck over the Packers when David Montgomery scored his third rushing touchdown, stretching the lead to 34-17. Anders Carlson converted a consolation field goal to settle the final count. Montgomery finished the game with 121 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff helped Detroit clinch a 3-1 start by completing 19 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught that touchdown catch, one of his five receptions on the night for 56 yards. Josh Reynolds led the way in the passing game with three catches for 69 yards.

This victory puts the Detroit Lions on top of the NFC North. Division winners get outright bids in the NFL season. But while Skip Bayless has christened them as contenders already, there’s still a long way to go in Detroit’s campaign. They have 13 regular season games left, including a showdown against Bayless’ favorite team.

Lions will face Skip Bayless’ beloved NFL team

Road victories like these will be a tremendous confidence booster for Dan Campbell’s wards. But they must keep their foot on the gas pedal because every game counts for playoff seedings. Therefore, their Week 17 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys might have massive postseason implications.

Skip Bayless is a die-hard Cowboys fan from his days with the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times Herald. Therefore, who he will be rooting for in that game is no secret. Depending on how their seasons will unfold, the Lions-Cowboys matchup might determine who gets home-field advantage during the playoffs.

With how things are going right now, that promises to be a highly competitive showdown that both fanbases will enjoy.