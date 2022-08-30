"It's hard to trust him. It's hard to depend on him" - Skip Bayless left dumbfounded as to why Aaron Rodgers reopened his can of lies to the media

The co-host of Fox Sports' "Undisputed," Skip Bayless, is unsure why Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers brought up his COVID vaccination story from last season. The reigning MVP was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," where recounted his ordeal from last year.

Bayless is confused about why Rodgers is bringing it up again. He added that it could be hard to trust him as a teammate.

Bayless said:

"It's hard to trust him. It's hard to depend on him. It's hard to follow him into battle because, if you played for him, you would have come to this conclusion."

Bayless continued:

"So my takeaway from his remarks is I'm pretty sure he's saying, 'Yeah, I lied to the media, but how dare the media call me a liar?' That's what he's saying here, if I read it correctly."

An0maly @LegendaryEnergy Aaron Rodgers asked a Covid vaccine stooge who came to their team selling the shots about liability. What a legend! Aaron Rodgers asked a Covid vaccine stooge who came to their team selling the shots about liability. What a legend! https://t.co/ZgxkIsoUfP

Bayless finished:

"My other question is, why would you reopen this can of worms on the eve of another season? Like most of us, kind of, we don't forget about it. We don't forgive it, but it kind of fades ... because we're all trying to get over COVID. We're trying to get through the pandemic."

Rodgers caused a stir with his immunized comment

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

When it was revealed that the Packers star wasn't vaccinated against COVID, many thought back to his immunized comments and quickly realized that something didn't add up.

Many think the Packers quarterback lied to the media and that he endangered his teammates by not wearing a mask at press conferences and in the facility. What transpired last year has turned many people off Rodgers as both a person and player and divided the media industry.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan teeing off on the covid shot lies is great. Enjoy: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan teeing off on the covid shot lies is great. Enjoy: https://t.co/T9VVBoXNyP

But as Bayless stated above, most of the population had forgotten about what went on last season. Now it is brought back to the front of our minds right before the season starts. It is weird timing.

What went on last year was nothing short of mind-blowing as the world struggled to contain the virus. There were a few players who refused to get vaccinated. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was on of them.

While on the field, Rodgers is, perhaps, one of the most gifted throwers of the football we have ever seen, but his off-field antics are what some people will remember about him, which is a shame.

As most of us have forgotten about what went on last year, we are now thrust back to what we dealt with and the quarterback's vaccine status that caught the attention of the entire planet.

Edited by Windy Goodloe