Skip Bayless has technically linked the firing of Brian Callahan by the Tennessee Titans to the Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.Callahan's tenure as the Titans coach came to an end on Monday after a 1-5 start to the 2025 season. However, Bayless believes that wouldn't have happened if the coach had drafted Sanders with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, instead of Cam Ward.Speaking on “The Arena: Gridiron” podcast on Monday, the veteran analyst believes Shedeur Sanders has what it takes to have saved Callahan's job with his performance on the field. The Browns’ fifth-round pick is, however, yet to make an appearance on the professional stage.“Allow me to say one more time,” Bayless said. “If they had picked Shedeur instead of Cam, I know you love Cam, but I love Shedeur more. I don't think this would have happened. That's just me. That's how good Shedeur is.“He has the charisma factor, the factor to change the franchise and inspire the defense as well as the offense. And I haven't seen Cam be able to do that yet.”Cam Ward has had a difficult start to life in the NFL as the Titans struggle to get results on the field. The rookie quarterback has thrown for 1,101 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. He boasts a 55% completion rate and has been sacked 25 times.Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, has had a pretty different fate in the NFL. Following his staggering slide in the draft in April, he started the season as the third-string quarterback for the Browns. He only got promoted to the backup role last week after Joe Flacco was traded.JJ Watt hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh reality check amid the situation with the BrownsJJ Watt offered his candid opinion on the situation of Shedeur Sanders with the Browns on Sunday. Dillon Gabriel earned the team’s starting role two weeks ago, and Watt noted that Sanders has yet to get gametime because the team feels he’s not ready.“If the Browns thought Shedeur Sanders would give them a better chance to win, he would start,&quot; Watt wrote on X. &quot;And maybe that day does come. I know there are many people out there very much looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of at this level if given the chance. Myself included.“But jobs and livelihoods are on the line, coaches and front offices don’t just hold players back for no reason. They need to win and they need to win fast. They’ll do whatever it takes for that to happen.”The call for Sanders to get a shot at the starting job has grown louder as the Browns continue to struggle on offense despite the quarterback change. Nonetheless, Gabriel has shown glimpses that he could take ownership of the offense in the next couple of games, despite the team's struggles.