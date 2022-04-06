"What are you doing?" - Skip Bayless loses his mind over Pete Carroll's message to NFL owners over minority hiring

Pete Carroll's speech about hiring practices in the NFL did not go over well with anyone. Pete Carroll called out NFL owners for not hiring more minorities for executive positions.

More: Pete Carroll called out NFL owners during the league's meetings last week, saying the hiring of minority candidates won't improve until owners accept that there are candidates out there different than themselves, a source told @AdamSchefter More: es.pn/3LFHp7F Pete Carroll called out NFL owners during the league's meetings last week, saying the hiring of minority candidates won't improve until owners accept that there are candidates out there different than themselves, a source told @AdamSchefter.More: es.pn/3LFHp7F https://t.co/FM0G5XXuV0

There were reports that a lot of owners heard about the speech later and were very uncomfortable with what Pete Carroll said and even wanted to confront him afterward.

Pete Carroll's speech didn't go over well with the media either. This prompted FOX Sports' Skip Bayless to ask, "What in the heck was Carroll doing?"

"He took a stand and literally stood up in a GM/coach meeting, not an owner meeting. The owners just heard about this. He lost me a little bit on the Kaepernick issue. We'll go back a couple of weeks ago. Suddenly, he's doing a run of the mill sort of State of the Union. And he says, 'I know you're gonna ask me about Colin Kaepernick.' No, nobody's gonna ask. So I'm like, 'Pete, what are you doing?' This is a little wacky. And, again, if you think Kaepernick can still play and he deserves a second chance, give him one. You had a shot to give him one in 2017. You brought him in and you wouldn't even let him stand up and whiteboard play."

Is Pete Carroll being a hypocrite?

Bayless is like a lot of fans who are wondering why Pete Carroll is out here speaking out when he is actually making himself look like a big hypocrite.

As Bayless mentioned, Carroll has had the opportunity to bring in Colin Kaepernick to the Seahawks to be Russell Wilson's backup, but he didn't have the guts to do so.

So for him to speak out on matters such as this, when he didn't even have the courage to take this step himself, is strange indeed.

Not that he is not wrong, but the issue is the messenger, not the message. The NFL only has five African-Americans executives in the front office and only six miniority head coaches as of today in a league that is mostly made up of African-Americans.

This speech would have made more sense if it came from Bruce Arians, who just promoted Todd Bowles into the head coaching spot at Tampa after he retired or someone like Mike Tomlin, who has the longest tenure of any black coach in NFL history.

It doesn't make sense coming from a guy who doesn't have a history of doing the right thing himself when it comes to minority hires or taking chances that others are afraid to make.

