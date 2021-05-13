Skip Bayless makes bold prediction about Tim Tebow after his return to the NFL 

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rappoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were signing former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow to a one-year deal.

The news was a surprise to many, as Tebow has not been part of an NFL team's roster since 2012 and hasn't been on a practice squad since 2015. Furthermore, Rappoport reported that the Jaguars were signing Tebow as a tight end, a position he has previously never played in his career.

While the general consensus is that Tebow will struggle to make it to the team's 53-man roster, FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless made a rather bold prediction about the former quarterback.

Skip Bayless loves that Tim Tebow is back in the NFL

The outspoken Bayless is excited by the prospect of Tebow returning to the NFL.

Bayless said new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyers, who was also Tebow's coach during his college days in Florida, can bring the best out of the former quarterback.

JUST WATCH: Tim Tebow will contribute to winning for a coach in Urban Meyer who knows better than anyone how Tebow's all-time intangibles can impact a team. He'll play H-back, run or catch/run the ball 3 or 4 times a game, maybe even play special teams. All He Does Is Win. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 10, 2021

Bayless said Meyer will use Tebow in a variety of roles on offense. He further explained that the head coach will not limit Tebow to simply blocking the pass rush and catching the ball as a tight end, but will also use him in the backfield as a running back and a passer on gadget plays.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Bayless has always been a big admirer of Tebow.

During Tebow's previous stint in the NFL, Bayless worked as an analyst on ESPN's "First Take." During one particular segment, Bayless claimed that Tebow was a "bigger draw" than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, which prompted fellow analyst Stephen A. Smith to walk off the set.

Tim Tebow's disappointing first stint in the NFL

Tim Tebow was the Florida Gators' starting quarterback from 2006 to 2009. He enjoyed a stellar college career, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and the national championship twice, in 2006 and 2008.

Tebow declared for the 2010 NFL draft and was selected in the first round by the Denver Broncos. After spending his rookie season and the initial part of the 2011 season as the team's backup quarterback, Tebow took over the starting role in Denver.

He led the Broncos to the playoffs and famously engineered the team's upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. The Broncos conjured up an eight-game winning streak with Tebow under center, which was finally snapped by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Despite the team's success, Tebow's underwhelming passing ability and his constant fumbles were big concerns for the Broncos. The team signed Peyton Manning in the 2012 offseason and traded Tebow to the New York Jets.

The Jets only utilized Tebow for gadget plays and released him in the 2013 offseason. Tebow later spent time on the Patriots and the Eagles' practice squad but never made it to either team's 53-man roster.

Tebow tried to pursue a career in baseball but to no avail and has been working as a college football analyst for the past few seasons. He is now attempting to rejuvenate his pro football career by switching from quarterback to tight end.

Ironically, when Tebow entered the league, he was advised to try out as a tight end to have a long career in the league, but he was adamant about playing quarterback.

There is no guarantee that Tebow will make it to the Jaguars' 53-man roster, but it is looking increasingly likely with each passing day. The Jaguars do not have a reliable tight end, and if Tebow impresses in training camp, he could make the team.