"Once you burn the Brady bridge, it's hard to build another one" - Skip Bayless on the negative impact of Antonio Brown speaking against Tom Brady

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown recently made headlines while being interviewed during a Fan Controlled Football League game. The former All-Pro receiver has not played since storming off the field during a game against the New York Jets.

During the interview, Brown was asked whether or not he believes he will play on an NFL team next season. The former Steelers receiver responded with the following:

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Skip Bayless, co-host of the FOX Sports One Show Undisputed, believes that Brown has burned his bridges in the league, starting with Tom Brady. Here's what Bayless had to say:

"I told you from the start that once you burn the Brady bridge, it's just hard to build another one. Because nobody in this league is going to say, 'You know what, we'll figure this out.' Because Brady couldn't figure it out. And then the all time, melt-down, walk-off at the Jets game."

Bayless was referring to an interview Brown gave to the Full Send podcast after being released by the Buccaneers. During this he said the following about Tom Brady:

"To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend...why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is."

Brady was the one who vouched for the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver after his divorce from the Raiders.

Brown also went scorched-Earth on Brady's trainer Ale Guerrero over what he perceived as being overcharged for apparent sessions. He posted the following message on Twitter about the situation back in January:

Greg Auman @gregauman Antonio Brown now posting Dec. 24 texts with trainer Alex Guerrero, showing they had stopped working together. But Guerrero’s text back looks like what he should say there in response. Brown tagging Brady even. Antonio Brown now posting Dec. 24 texts with trainer Alex Guerrero, showing they had stopped working together. But Guerrero’s text back looks like what he should say there in response. Brown tagging Brady even. https://t.co/8TOmP5j2tt

If one is to believe Bayless, then it's easy to think that the receiver may have exhausted his options in the NFL.

Will a team take a chance on Antonio Brown in 2022?

Antonio Brown's actions during his time in the league have raised red flags about his overall mental health. After his meltdown at The Meadowlands as a member of the Buccaneers, many believed it may have been his last time donning an NFL jersey.

But the NFL has set a precedent that talent trumps everything else. With that being the case, it's easy to imagine the former Pro Bowl receiver playing with another team in the league.

Pure Technique here champ watch the YAC caint even run this 6 with that separation Footballism™ @FootbaIIism AB was runnin routes like this and quit shortly after… AB was runnin routes like this and quit shortly after… https://t.co/hugiN2aboQ Never Quit I caint even run full speedPure Technique here champ watch the YAC caint even run this 6 with that separation twitter.com/FootbaIIism/st… Never Quit I caint even run full speed Pure Technique here champ watch the YAC caint even run this 6 with that separation twitter.com/FootbaIIism/st…

But which team would be willing to take a chance on the much-maligned receiver? The Dallas Cowboys have always shown a penchant for signing the "bad boys" of the league, such as former Dallas edge rusher Randy Gregory.

The linebacker entered the league with question marks about his character and true to form, Gregory was suspended numerous times during his tenure with the Cowboys.

The Seattle Seahawks are another team that isn't afraid to take chances on controversial players. The Seahawks previously gave tryouts to Terell Owens and have embraced a culture with players with strong personalities such as Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett and Earl Thomas.

If Brown were to return to the league in 2022, it shouldn't be a surprise if it's with one of these two teams.

