Skip Bayless praises Antonio Brown's role in Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl win

Tom Brady has had a long and storied career in the NFL. To go along with a multitude of awards, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has three MVP awards and seven Super Bowl Rings. On top of all this, since leaving the New England Patriots, Brady seems to be more comfortable than ever with putting himself in the public eye.

Whether by being active on social media, participating in charity events, or appearing in TV commercials, Brady is turning up everywhere.

This is all much to the delight of NFL analyst Skip Bayless. Few among the media tout Brady’s accomplishments like the co-host of the FOX Sports show Undisputed. While commenting on his belief that Tom Brady is the greatest leader in sports, he used Antonio Brown to support this hypothesis.

"I mean, Antonio Brown won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. And now that you look back on it, the odds against it were enormous, but they clicked, they bonded, and Tom Brady was able to show Antonio, that this is how you do it. If you can just barely stay in bounds. On and off the field. Great things can happen. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl featuring Antonio Brown through the back half of that season. And until it went off the rails last year, it was working at the highest of levels."

Bayless went on to use other offensive weapons as proof of this as well. Randy Moss, Chad Johnson and now Leonard Fournette, the host said it was Brady’s leadership that elevated their game and gave Fournette and Brown a ring.

Tom Brady seeks an eighth Super Bowl ring as the Los Angeles Rams try to run it back

Shannon Sharp, of course, took the other side of the argument and pointed out that it was Fournette’s change in work ethic that made him “Playoff Lenny” and that it had nothing to do with the Buccaneers quarterback’s ability to lead.

This season, the Buccaneers will still have a solid team, despite losing a few pieces. Brady’s decision to come out of retirement was followed not long after with an announcement that he had signed a hefty deal with FOX to ease into an announcer role when he decides to retire from playing for good. In the meantime, he will lead Tampa Bay in a campaign for an eighth championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far