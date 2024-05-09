Skip Bayless predicts Tom Brady will be among "the greatest NFL analysts" following Netflix roast

Tom Brady's life and achievements were torn apart on Netflix during the quarterback's roast on Sunday. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar had a plethora of friends and teammates roasting him, but still left the impression that he was comfortable with the mic in front of him.

Now, as the NFL world awaits for the former quarterback to join FOX Sports as their lead analyst for the upcoming 10 seasons, Skip Bayless believes that Brady now only will be a star in the booth, but that he's also going to be remembered as one of the greatest of all-time as an analyst as well.

Tom Brady on Sunday night was absolutely brilliant, He showed you why he's the greatest. It was brilliant. He was brilliant. And my biggest takeaway from the night was that Brady will soon become for FOX Sports, one of the greatest NFL analysts of all time, if not the greatest. Because that’s what he does. That’s who he is. He shocks the world. He proves everybody wrong. He always wins. And did he ever win on Sunday night? The biggest winner, by far, of the greatest roast of all time was the brains and the guts behind it - Tom Brady, who knew exactly what he was doing from the start to an all-time great finish.

Tom Brady's set to start with FOX during the 2024 season

Brady is set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he'll even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, it will be awesome to see Tom Brady back into NFL circles, even if he never really left. To see him providing analysis in real-time is going to be as good as Peyton Manning's broadcast with his brother, Eli.

Brady is also involved in a number of investments and is looking to acquire 10% equity from the Las Vegas Raiders.

