Aaron Rodgers spent his last few years at Green Bay Packers keeping the team at arm's length during the offseason. However, this year, he's been all-in with the New York Jets.

The quarterback has been spotted at practice, courtside at NBA games, and generally seems to be falling back into the conventional idea of a franchise quarterback.

However, Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he anticipates his commitment this offseason to take a step back, revealing that he'll be at more than half of the practices. Skip Bayless was beside himself with the apparent rollback. Here's how he voiced his displeasure:

Will Aaron Rodgers win the Super Bowl in 2023?

"New team, new city, same diva quarterback. Here we go again... He said he'll be present for more than half. More than half? After he said 'All'. Yet, I see him constantly courtside at the Knicks games, so he's out and about, Big Apple, loving his new celebrity."

Rodgers was traded at the start of the draft week after weeks of deliberation between the Packers and the Jets. Heading into the offseason, the quarterback's future was a complete unknown. After multiple years of hinting at a new chapter, the four-time MVP followed through this year. He revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he had intentions to play for the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers prepping to supplant Brett Favre

New York Jets introduce Rodgers

While he is following in his former mentor's footsteps by joining the same team that Brett Favre did, Aaron Rodgers' motivations appear to be different. While Favre was likely simply trying to extend his playing career, No. 8 is potentially looking to maximize his win potential and statistics to dwarf his former mentor.

Most agree that he is the better of the two Packers, now he wants to be the best of the two Jets quarterbacks. To do so, he'll need to throw for 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and win at least 10 games. If he can accomplish both feats, it will go a long way in sealing a favorable comparison with No. 4.

