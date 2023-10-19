Skip Bayless raises concerns about Eagles, fans 'clinging' to Julio Jones' past glory

Julio Jones is back in the NFL as a mid-season twist not many anticipated. However, upon news breaking that he had signed with the Eagles, fans of the team and around the league put on their nostalgia glasses and set high expectations for the former Alabama player. At least, that is what Skip Bayless warned is happening on Undisputed. Here's how he put it:

"I believe you and they are living in the past. I think you're still clinging to what Julio used to be. Because for 10 years in Atlanta -- that's a long time -- he was the guy. He was the best. He was dominating in those days."

He continued, believing Julio Jones' projected promise of domination was pride acting out more than a guarantee:

"I think even Julio in his heart of hearts knows he's probably not that guy. But he's going to say the right thing, which is 'I came here to dominate' because he's still a proud man. [Still,] this is his [third] team in [three] years."

Julio Jones takes potential last shot at winning the Super Bowl

The former Falcons wide receiver won big in one-on-one matchups throughout his career. In his time in the NFL, he accrued seven seasons of more than 1,000 yards. He also earned more than 1,390 yards in six of those seasons. Those accomplishments were made in 16-game seasons.

Despite such a length of domination, he has no Super Bowl rings to show for it. He got within a quarter of accomplishing that feat in Super Bowl 51 before Tom Brady rocketed back to win the infamous "28-3" game. Then, following his tenure with the Falcons, he eventually meandered over to join the same quarterback in Tampa Bay.

However, it turned out that he was just a couple of seasons too late, as Brady had won his final Super Bowl and promptly began declining. By the time Julio Jones arrived in 2022, the quarterback had already retired once and had one toe out of the league before it started.

Injuries also kept the wide receiver off the field for much of the season. Now, joining the young Jalen Hurts about mid-way through the year, he hopes to stay healthy for about three months, just long enough to help get his new team a Super Bowl ring.

Will Julio Jones get to ride into the sunset after winning it all like Peyton Manning did?

