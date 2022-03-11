"The backup QB took over and they were so relieved" - Skip Bayless reminds fans of Carson Wentz's noted lack of leadership

Carson Wentz is back at the forefront of the NFL world after being traded by the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders. This continues an impressive run of teams believing they can fix him while others could not.

Wentz was pushed out by the Philadelphia Eagles, who somehow got the Colts to send an impressive haul of draft capital in return, and the quarterback now finds himself on his way to Washington.

One unfortunate storyline surrounding the former No. 2 overall pick is a lack of leadership. Skip Bayless recently called that out by reminding fans what happened when the Eagles had another quarterback take over a few seasons ago.

Bayless said:

"I will remind you, the 2017 Eagles were flat out loaded top to bottom... and they were so good that the backup quarterback took over and they were so relieved to be out from under the lack of leadership, the diva or whatever... They were so relieved to have a good guy at quarterback, they built a shrine to him and they took off around him. And Nick Foles became the Super Bowl MVP over Tom Brady... And they put up 41 points against Belichick's defense, thanks to the MVP Nick Foles. Never thought I'd see that happen."

Bayless reminded everyone that the Eagles were stacked during the 2017 season and truly hit their stride in the playoffs once Nick Foles replaced Wentz in the postseason. Foles is now a legend in the city, and it proved how the team was potentially being held back by their former top pick.

Carson Wentz is once again trying to change the narrative

Not only are the Commanders adding Wentz, but they are paying his entire salary, too. That should mean they are committed to giving him a chance to reach his potential again.

Perhaps Ron Rivera believes he is finally the right coach to teach the quarterback some leadership skills. Or maybe he just accepted that Wentz was the best option available to the team.

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX Philadelphians are chuckling over hearing Carson Wentz has tanked at his new team, Indianapolis. Now he's been traded to the Washington Commanders. He spent 3 seasons sitting here. Nick Foles won us the SuperBowl and got us to the playoffs. Thoughts and prayers for the new team. Philadelphians are chuckling over hearing Carson Wentz has tanked at his new team, Indianapolis. Now he's been traded to the Washington Commanders. He spent 3 seasons sitting here. Nick Foles won us the SuperBowl and got us to the playoffs. Thoughts and prayers for the new team.

It is almost hard to believe that Wentz is on his third team in three seasons. If the former No. 2 overall pick falters again, he may officially be out of chances to change the narrative for good.

