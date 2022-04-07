"This was young Mac Jones sending a message to him" - Skip Bayless says Patriots QB taking aim at Tom Brady in Tampa

A video was circulating across the internet of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones practicing in Florida with his wide receivers. Some people, like Skip Bayless on his show Undisputed, think that Jones was taking aim at Tom Brady, because of where he was practicing.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Looks like a big Patriots throwing session down in Florida today. Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor (via Bourne’s IG). Looks like a big Patriots throwing session down in Florida today. Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor (via Bourne’s IG). https://t.co/P9ZWBLiSqU

Bayless said on the show:

"This was young Mac Jones sending a message to him. Basically saying, I am coming for you, GOAT. Tampa is now my town. I am here to show you. I'm coming for you. And I'm going to eclipse you and show you all. I'll bring my receivers to your town that has now been renamed Tompa Bay. And I'll take it over for the afternoon because we're going to post on social. You don't think he said, 'Kendrick (Bourne), we should put this up?'"

A lot of people might not have known that Mac Jones is from Jacksonville, Florida. So, that might be the main reason Mac Jones decided to practice down there. But it is interesting that he decided to practice in Brady's hometown and not Jacksonville.

So, one does have to wonder if Jones and crew were sending a message to Brady and the Bucs that he is the new sheriff in town. When the Bucs and Patriots played last year, Brady came out on top, 19-17.

But despite the loss.many felt as if Jones outplayed Brady in that game. Jones threw for 275 yards and 2 touchowns. Brady, on the other hand, threw for 269 yards and no touchdowns.

What message could Mac Jones be sending?

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

One has to believe that Jones practicing in Tampa was not just some kind of co-incidence. Jones may have been sending the message to Brady that Boston is his town now.

TB12 was, expectedly, loved in Boston because of the success he had there. But New England fans have seemingly fallen in love with Jones overnight. The 23-year-old is more of a blue-collar guy than Brady.

Despite winning a national championship at Alabama the year before and finishing 3rd in the Heisman, many question if Jones was worthy of being a No. 1 draft pick.

But he proved his worth by taking his team to the playoffs last year, something no other rookie quarterback accomplished. Had he beaten Brady, that city would likely have exploded. But he didn't have to beat Brady to prove his worth to the team or that town.

He won them over anyway. Perhaps the message he is sending to Brady and the rest of the league is that this year is going to be his and the Patriots' coming out party.

