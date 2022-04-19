"He was retiring from Tampa and not from football" - Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady's initial retirement was planned

Tom Brady and his initial retirement was planned, according to Skip Bayless. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless asserted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was retiring from his team, not football.

"I told you in the beginning that he (Brady) was retiring from Tampa and not from football. He wanted to get out from under BA, as in Bruce Arians, and in the end, when it came full circle, I also believe he made it clear to San Francisco that if you want me, I'll be there. I'll finish my fairy tale career back home in San Francisco where I began in San Mateo. And obviously, the Shanahan's, both your old coach Mike and the current coach Kyle, said no to Tom Brady. I believe for a second time so that he was really motivated to finish out with the Buccaneers but only if they kick BA upstairs. You're back to play with us? Sure, figure this one out and they figured it out because they kicked him right upstairs."

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had announced his retirement back in February this offseason, only to unretire in March. Head coach Bruce Arians stepped down this offseason and is now the senior football consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the front office.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tom Brady just posted this on Bruce Arians' retiring from coaching:



Arians responds: “Thanks brotha 🥃” Tom Brady just posted this on Bruce Arians’ retiring from coaching: Arians responds: “Thanks brotha 🥃” https://t.co/OftJnmYjQh

It was reported that the three-time NFL MVP forced the two-time AP Coach of the Year from the Buccaneers sidelines.

These two came together when the former New England Patriot signed with the Buccaneers in March 2020. Arians was in his second year with Tampa when the quarterback signed with the team.

Tom Brady’s time with the Buccaneers

The QB after winning Super Bowl LV

In the two seasons in which the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year has been with Tampa Bay, he has thrown for 9,949 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in the regular season.

In the playoffs, he has 1,661 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tom Brady recently spoke to ESPN about his brief retirement, and why he returned for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He led the franchise to their second Lombardi Trophy victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The quarterback won his fifth Super Bowl MVP honor in that game. Now, he’ll enter his third season with Tampa Bay and his 23rd overall when the 2022 season kicks off.

