Skip Bayless takes shot at Aaron Rodgers after Jordan Love’s sensational Thanksgiving game

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a stunning 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The young quarterback arguably had the best game of his career and played flawless football against a quality opponent.

Love faced a lot of criticism a few weeks ago for his performances but has bounced back pretty well in recent games. After the Packers' win over the Lions, Skip Bayless didn't shy away from taking a dig at Aaron Rodgers.

Bayless said:

"Take THAT, Aaron Rodgers."

Skip Bayless believes that the Green Bay Packers have found the ideal replacement for the four-time NFL MVP. In the past few years, he was very critical of Aaron Rodgers and has often labeled him as a 'diva'.

With Jordan Love, the story is not the same. The young quarterback doesn't have the same control over the franchise as his predecessor. As a result, he will continue to get Bayless' support since Love doesn't try to be in the news.

Jordan Love had a terrific outing against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day

As mentioned earlier, Jordan Love played a flawless game against the Detroit Lions. He completed 22/32 throws for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs stepped in the absence of Aaron Jones to help out their quarterback.

In 11 games this season, Love has thrown for 2,599 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 87.4. In his last four games, the Packers quarterback is averaging 276.8 passing yards per game while throwing a total of eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.

If Love leads the Packers to the playoffs or finishes the season strongly, he will be viewed as the franchise's future after Rodgers' departure. As for the Lions, this is a big loss for them. While they may still win the NFC North division title, it will be challenging for them to secure the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs.