Skip Bayless had some choice words about Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs getting favorable calls in the Taylor Swift era. Last week, the controversy was about a pass interference call on Sauce Gardner, which gave Kansas City a new set of downs againt the New York Jets and allowed them to close the game out.

This week against the Minnesota Vikings was on a defensive pass interference called on Chiefs player L'Jarius Sneed, that was changed after a refereeing huddle. What made it more infuriating for many observers is that there seemed to be clear pass interference on the throw.

If that was not enough, Sneed then removed his helmet and directly approached the referee. If anyone knows anything about NFL rules, it should have been a penalty and instead the referee seemed to just ask him to put his gear back.

Skip Bayless was furious with the treatment Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were getting. He also referenced the NFL seeming to profit of their association with Taylor Swift, who has been linked to Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce. He wrote,

"Refs just saved the Taylor Swifts. That was Pass I and obviously should've been a helmet-off penalty."

It looked to be an egregious call as it could have led the Vikings be in a position for a first-and-goal and they were just trailing my a single converted touchdown at the point. The final score was 27-20 and a converted touchdown by Minnesota would have led to a tied game and overtime. You can see a breakdown of the play below.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs now 3-0 in the Taylor Swift era as Skip Bayless and others voice disapproval

With the result now recored, the Chiefs are now 3-0 in the Taylor Swift era and Patrick Mahomes and company are 4-1 overall. The reference to the singer is signficant as the NFL handle last week began counting Kansas City's wins from the time she started attending their games. In actuall football time, the Chiefs have won four straight after their opening week loss to the Detroit Lions and building a head of momentum.

The Vikings, meanwhile, will be left licking their chops after this loss put them down to 1-4, which ties them at the bottom of their division with the Chicago Bears. After topping the division and making it to the playoffs last season, the postseason looks as distant as ever for Kirk Cousins' team.