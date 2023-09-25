Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a major upset on Sunday, with the heavily favored team losing to the Arizona Cardinals in a game they were never in front. The Cowboys were double-digit favorites coming into the game, which is not a surprise based on the Cardinals' roster for the season.

The defining moment of the game happened late in the fourth quarter, when the Cowboys had the ball inside the opponent's 10-yard line and needed to score a touchdown to keep the game alive. However, Dak Prescott didn't read Kyzir White and threw an interception right at the linebacker's hands.

The fallout over the interception was immense, with plenty of critics going after Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback again failing to lead a big comeback win even with a team considered by many the worst in the league. One of the biggest critics was Skip Bayless, who took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Dak:

There he is, throwing an interception when you least need it. Dak Prescott, the quarterback you just can't trust.

What is the next opponent for the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott and the team will return home to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, with a 4:25 PM ET kickoff against Bill Belichick's team.

There will be no time to cry and whine about the loss with the fight for the top of the NFC being so heavy between the Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, to play on Monday Night Football). Belichick will have a ton of tricks up his sleeves, so Dallas needs to move on quickly after the loss.

Dak Prescott's contract: how much will the Cowboys quarterback make in 2023?

He's in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Dallas Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.