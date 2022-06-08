"All I know for sure is that 24 is a lot" - Skip Bayless on uncertainty involving Deshaun Watson's investigation of sexual assault

Clouds of uncertainty continue to hang over Deshaun Watson, but veteran Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless knows one thing for sure: 24 is a lot. Stating the obvious is not something Bayless is renowned for, confirming that we are dealing with a pretty bad situation.

As the NFL world reacted to the news of the 24th lawsuit, particularly to the graphic content contained within it, Skip gave his take from his usual platform on Fox Sports: Undisputed.

He had the following to say:

"So Rusty now says that Deshaun just completed four days of what he called a hell of a detailed investigation for four days of interviews by the NFL of Deshaun."

He continued:

"And yet, Deshaun continues to say that he's never disrespected any woman and the female attorney, the partners with Rusty Hardin, says that Deshaun did nothing wrong civilly or criminally and obviously as you point out, the grand juries chose not pursue (charges). All I know for sure is that 24 is a lot."

Skip is not wrong, 24 is a lot, and his reaction echoes the thoughts of millions of fans across the globe. As the Watson story takes one murky twist after another. Will the final number be 24?

Deshaun Watson: The numbers don't lie

438 - the number of days since news of the first lawsuit became public. That works out at 438 days in which the NFL has taken no action against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, failing to even place him on the commissioner's exempt list.

66 - according to an investigation by the New York Times, this is the minimum number of female therapists that the former Houston Texans star employed during a 17 month period, which equates to roughly one a week.

Jenny Vrentas @JennyVrentas Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: nytimes.com/2022/06/07/spo… Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: nytimes.com/2022/06/07/spo…

230 - The amount in millions that Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns will pay for their new signal caller over the next five years, regardless of whether he ever takes the field.

2 - The number of Grand Jurys that believed there was not enough evidence for Watson to have to face criminal charges

520 - January 3rd 2021 was the last time that the former Clemson star took a snap during an actual NFL game. That number will likely be over 1000 by the time Watson takes his next snap as an NFL quarterback, and that's the best-case scenario.

24 - Different women have accused Deshaun Watson of similar acts of sexual misconduct.

Sometimes numbers don't tell the whole story, and sometimes numbers lie, but do 24 complete strangers lie about the exact same thing?

We shall see what the NFL thinks on the matter as their investigation was meant to be drawing to a close, although this flurry of new cases may push their verdict back.

