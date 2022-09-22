Skip Bayless wants Roger Goodell to punish Aaron Rodgers for promoting hallucinogens use

Skip Bayless wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to step in after Aaron Rodgers' latest comments regarding Ayahuasca on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday. Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic that the Green Bay Packers quarterback has openly talked about using.

Rogers stated that it is not a drug as it is plant-based, but as Bayless points out, one ingredient in Ayahuasca is DMT, which is illegal in the United States. Speaking on Fox Sports' Undisputed, Bayless said that if he was the NFL commissioner, he would step in.

Bayless doesn't think the Packers star can send a message that it is ok to use the plant-based drink.

"You feel well, that's a fact, certain mushrooms. But the point is that he's trying to tell everybody, it's okay to take this. Well, he sent in a terrible message to me. If I'm the commissioner, I gotta get involved in this. I don't know, maybe there's some collective bargaining that would protect Aaron on this, but I just don't think you can send a message that I'm going to use an illegal substance."

Allen Lazard, Rodgers' teammate, performed an Ayahuasca celebration against the Bears on Sunday Night Football after he scored a touchdown. Lazard pretended to pour the drink to several teammates as they then fell to the ground in what was a rather funny celebration.

Aaron Rodgers playing better football after trying Ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show last week that he feels a lot better within himself after taking the plant-based drink during a trip to Peru in the offseason.

It is a fact that Rodgers has played superb football since dabbling with the drink, winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards. While we do not know if it had any real impact on his performance, it is clear that the 38-year-old is at peace with himself. His game, along with his friendship with his teammates, is going well.

The Packers have gotten off to their usual slow start to the NFL season after they were soundly beaten by the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay steadied the ship by easily accounting for the Chicago Bears, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers await them this week.

It seems that the Packers superstar has a better handle on just about everything since being involved with Ayahuasca. However, there is no evidence that this is the result of the using the psychedelic. It's, at best, a conjecture on the part of Aaron Rodgers.

