  • NFL
  "Skylar Thompson is miles better": NFL fans react as Mason Rudolph throws 'ugly' interception vs. Panthers 

"Skylar Thompson is miles better": NFL fans react as Mason Rudolph throws 'ugly' interception vs. Panthers 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:19 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Mason Rudolph saw playing time during the Pittsburgh Steelers' final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. With the acquisition of veteran Aaron Rodgers and rookie Will Howard this offseason, it is highly unlikely he will see much playing time during the upcoming season.

However, the quarterback's performance against the Panthers on Thursday has raised more questions about his talent with the ball. During the second quarter, on a 1st and 10 play, Rudolph tried to make a pass down the field. However, it ended up in the hands of Panthers safety Latham Ransom, which resulted in an interception for the Steelers.

Check out a clip of the play shared on X/Twitter below:

Fans were quick to share their reactions to Rudolph's interception:

The Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He served as a backup option on the depth chart for five seasons and played in 21 games. The quarterback tallied a total of 3,085 yards and 19 passing TDs before joining the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal last season.

He was the backup to Will Levis and saw time in eight games in 2024. He recorded 1,530 yards and nine passing TDs before signing a two-year deal with the Steelers in March.

Against the Panthers on Thursday, Rudolph completed 6-for-8 passes he attempted for 36 yards. The Steelers secured a 19-10 victory over Dave Canales' team.

NFL analyst emphasizes importance of Aaron Rodgers for Steelers after Mason Rudolph's underwhelming preseason performance

Rudolph got the opportunity to play in every preseason game this year for the Steelers. However, his interception on Thursday has left a sour taste in the mouth of NFL analyst Kevin Smith.

He shared a post on X criticising the quarterback's play. Smith also said the Steelers required Rodgers to stay healthy if they wanted to succeed, hinting that there are no reliable backups on the depth chart.

"Second week in a row Mason Rudolph throws a bad interception vs cover-3. Last week he didn't feel the corner squeeze a skinny post. This time he doesn't see the flat defender drop under the over route. From a clean pocket. With a checkdown receiver available. Steelers really need Aaron Rodgers to stay healthy..."
The Steelers are on the road to take on the New York Jets in their season opener at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 7.

How do you think the Pittsburgh Steelers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

