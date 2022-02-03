"He can no longer own an NFL franchise" - Stephen A. Smith lashes out Miami Dolphins owner amidst Brian Flores race lawsuit

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has blasted Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams for racism and lack of integrity in hiring practices.

The former Dolphins coach alleges discrimination regarding interview processes with the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, as well as his firing from the Miami Dolphins, which took place last month.

Smith, co-host of ESPN's First Take, spoke on the issue today. Smith said that if the accusations surrounding Ross and what he wanted Flores to do when he was Dolphins coach in 2019 turn out to be true, then he can no longer continue in his role as owner of the Miami Dolphins. Smith began his comments by giving some background on Ross.

"Stephen Ross, the owner for the Miami Dolphins. The guy that has this organization, I want to make sure I look it up, the Ross initiative in sports for equality. Okay, this is what Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins has created," Smith said.

Smith revealed that Ross has actively contributed to the "cause on behalf of African Americans." and yet his black GM in Chris Greer was named in the lawsuit as the one who asked Brian Flores to tank in 2019.

"He's contributed millions upon millions of dollars to the cause on behalf of African Americans, and you've hired Brian Flores, you have a black GM in Chris Greer and that is the guy that is being accused in a lawsuit of going up to Brian Flores and encouraging him to throw games to lose games on purpose, and even offering him $100,000 for every game that he lost."

Stephen A. Smith ended his remarks by stating that Ross has compromised the "integrity of competition." and thus should not be allowed to continue as an NFL franchise owner.

"If that is found to be true, Stephen Ross can no longer be an owner for an NFL franchise he's got to go. If that is true, and only if that is true, he's got to go. You're talking about compromising the integrity of competition, he would be in flagrant violation of that there would be no excuse to keep him on as an owner," Smith finished.

First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith reacts to Brian Flores’ decision to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices. .@stephenasmith reacts to Brian Flores’ decision to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices. https://t.co/jAoO2Sa7kf

Brian Flores revealed Stephen Ross wanted him to lose games in 2019

Smith has blasted Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

In the lawsuit that was filed in Manhattan on Tuesday, the fired Miami coach claimed that in 2019, Ross offered him $100,000 per loss for the season as the Dolphins looked to strengthen their draft hand.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Brian Flores shared why he chose to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices.(via @GetUpESPN Brian Flores shared why he chose to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices.(via @GetUpESPN) https://t.co/E8AaywV4BC

That year, the Dolphins finished the season bottom of the division with a 5-11 record.

The 40-year-old former coach is aiming to shine a light on the indecresions of three teams in which he alleges discrimination during head coaching interviews with the Giants and Broncos and his firing from Miami. He also alleges that Denver executives showed up an hour late to his head coach interview in 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

This story still has a long way to go, but Flores is digging in his heels and shedding light on what is clearly a serious problem in the NFL.

Edited by David Nyland