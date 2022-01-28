"He's such a transcendent talent" - Stephen A. Smith more intrigued by Aaron Rodgers' future than Tom Brady's

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about his love for Aaron Rodgers, the football player. His famous catchphrase that the 38-year-old is a "bad man" can be heard just about every week.

With the future of the Packers quarterback up in the air along with Tampa quarterback Tom Brady, the question was put to Smith on ESPN's First Take about which signal-caller he would like to see return next season. Smith stated that the reigning NFL MVP is such a special talent and he was disappointed that the Packers quarterback lied about his vaccination status because of the love he has for him.

"Listen," Smith began, "this is the only time in my entire career on First Take, I ever felt wrong about Aaron Rodgers. No matter what he's done. I don't want to hear it. The brother is so superb, so spectacular. He's such a transcendent talent. Yeah, I'm like, you can't tell me nothing about this brother, I love Aaron Rodgers, I love him."

"That's why I was so disappointed when he deliberately lied talking about being immunized and you know, in trying to imply he was vaccinated because I got that much love for the brother," Smith added.

Stephen A. Smith disappointed with Aaron Rodgers over 49ers loss

Smith has never shied away from his fondness towards the Green Bay quarterback. Knowing just how special a talent he is, made the 10-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers even more disappointing for Smith.

Everything was set up for the Packers to progress to the NFC Championship game. They had a bye, were getting healthy with several players returning, were at home and could only muster 10 points. Smith went on to say that everyone knows who Tom Brady is, but with the MVP favorite from Green Bay, there is intrigue still surrounding the 38-year-old.

"Then on Saturday night at Lambeau Field in inclement weather on your home turf, against San Francisco at a shortened week with porn star Jimmy and you tell me he got six points for the entire game," Smith said. "Six points! And you can't find a way to beat that team. I have never been more disappointed in a performance from Aaron Rodgers in my life and I'll get over it."

"So the intrigue involves him," the First Take co-host continued. "There's no intrigue with Tom Brady. We know who he is. We know he could walk away and come back. Tom Brady is Tom Brady, there's no intrigue there. Aaron Rodgers is intrigue. And when it comes to ratings, and ultimately revenue, world of entertainment, television, stuff like that. Obviously, I would know what I'm talking about. The intrigue is Aaron Rodgers."

Just where the future of Green Bay's No. 12 lies is anyone's guess, with Pittsburgh and Denver being touted as possible destinations, the 38-year-old has stated he will make a decision before March 16, the start of NFL free agency.

Just what the reigning NFL MVP will do remains to be seen, but expect speculation in the weeks to come as he decides what is next for him.

